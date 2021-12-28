ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Cap of $858,725.07

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $858,725.07 and $57,052.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

