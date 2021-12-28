ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.32. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

