ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.32. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.49.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
