Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

