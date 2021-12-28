Estate Counselors LLC Sells 104,775 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,775 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

