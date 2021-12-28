Estate Counselors LLC Sells 8,775 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

