Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF remained flat at $$123.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $151.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

