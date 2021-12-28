Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.39

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 1332045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.