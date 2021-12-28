eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

