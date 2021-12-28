Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.72. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3,997 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

