Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

