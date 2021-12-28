Feathercoin Trading Up 5.5% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,400.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

