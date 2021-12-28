Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.