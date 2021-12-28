FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

