Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,448 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

