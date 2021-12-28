Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

