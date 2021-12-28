Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,012,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.