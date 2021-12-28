Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

