Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after buying an additional 621,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

