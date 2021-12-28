Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.98 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

