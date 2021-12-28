Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41.

