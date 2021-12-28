Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 5,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 106,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

