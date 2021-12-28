Financial Analysis: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) vs. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

This table compares Frontier Communications and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.