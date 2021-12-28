Financial Contrast: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) vs. Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Absci alerts:

This table compares Absci and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -257.39%

This table compares Absci and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 160.58 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Absci and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.63%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Absci beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.