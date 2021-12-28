First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

