First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FFNW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 14,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118. The company has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

