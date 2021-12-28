First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 372,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after buying an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

