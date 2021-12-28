First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Position Lessened by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

