First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.