First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.62

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $157,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

