First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.79

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 5248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,749,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,972,000 after buying an additional 2,119,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,723,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,158,000 after buying an additional 497,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 466,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,560,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,184,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 385,464 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

