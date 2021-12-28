Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 235,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.