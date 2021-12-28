Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $946.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $946.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.30 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Flowserve stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

