Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $60.98. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.