Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $65.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

