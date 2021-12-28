Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 446,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,173. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

