Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.36 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

