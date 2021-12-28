Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

DLR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

