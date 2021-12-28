Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 69,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,315. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

