Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.