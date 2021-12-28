Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.31 and traded as high as C$11.52. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 128,754 shares trading hands.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

