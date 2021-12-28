Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

