Freemont Management S.A. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 111,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,396,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

