Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 43,800 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

STM traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,990. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

