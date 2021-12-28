Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.