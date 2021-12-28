Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.81. 29,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 32,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.53 million and a PE ratio of -16.16.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.