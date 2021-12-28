Friendz Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,936.38 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $683,936.38 and approximately $140,374.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

