Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.66 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

