Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07. Galecto has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galecto by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

