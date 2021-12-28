Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

GLTO opened at $3.36 on Friday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.