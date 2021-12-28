Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.69. 5,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $390,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $295,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.